INSURANCE OFFICE OF AMERICA, JOHN RITENOUR AND HEATH RITENOUR OBJECT TO DISCOVERY REQUESTS AND FACE SECOND MOTION TO COMPEL DOCUMENTS IN IOA'S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST FORMER EMPLOYEES

DENVER (CBS4)– An important two-day hearing begins Wednesday in Denver District Court in a case that has been drawing national attention. It is a defamation lawsuit filed by a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems against the Trump for President Campaign, lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, conservative news organizations and others. (credit: Dominion Voting Systems) With its U.S. base in Denver, Dominion Voting has been the target of claims that it was involved in election fraud, which it has denied and challenged in lawsuits. In particular, the vitriol has been directed at now-former Denver employee Eric Coomer quoted as saying, “Don’t worry...

DENVER, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO