Airline Earnings Preview: Profit Returning Slowly, But Business Travel Weak
Airline stocks, one of the most popular reopening trades, have lost their charm this year after a strong rebound since the March 2020 plunge. The US Global Jets ETF (NYSE: JETS ) is down more than 13% since its March peak, despite the clear signs of strength in the US domestic travel. On Wednesday, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL )—the first major carrier to release earnings—is expected to report its first profitable quarter after suffering steep losses during the pandemic.za.investing.com
