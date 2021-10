Popular clothing brand Fabindia, known for its traditional Indian attires, was forced to remove a tweet about a new festive collection after political leaders from India’s ruling right-wing party objected to the use of an Urdu phrase to describe a Hindu festival.The brand called a new clothing line it advertised for Diwali -- one of the biggest festivals celebrated by Hindus -- “Jashn-e-Riwaaz,” which translates to celebration of customs or traditions.However, social media users accused the brand of appropriating the festival and hurting Hindu religious sentiments. Some even called for a boycott of the brand.Lawmaker from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata...

