Birds fly to their nest, grass rustles in the breeze. Birds begin their morning songs, grass bathes in the dew. The river wakes, and begins to flow. There can be a tendency, when writing about Sri Lanka, to look back at the misery that has afflicted the country in the past half-century. There has been plenty of it – a bitter civil war, the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004 and the terror attacks in the capital Colombo in 2019.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO