Keep in Mind This Largecap Auto Ancillary Stock for Trading

Global supply chain constraints, backlogs in cargo deliveries, and several other challenges have caused the shipping industry to suffer a massive sell-off lately. However, given the heightened demand for shipping services to meet raw material needs worldwide, the industry should rebound soon. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on quality shipping stocks ZIM Integrated (ZIM), Matson (NYSE:MATX), and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) at their current, slashed price levels. Let’s discuss.Factors including slowing industrial production in China, surging oil prices, and a critical oil spill in Southern California have caused considerable disruptions in the global supply chain, increasing shipping costs to record highs lately. Consequently, the shipping industry witnessed a sell-off earlier this month.
Comments / 0