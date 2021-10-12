Keep in Mind This Largecap Auto Ancillary Stock for Trading

Li Auto stock (NASDAQ: LI) rose by almost 8% over the last week, compared to the broader S&P 500 which gained about 1% over the same period. However, the stock still remains down by about 7% over the last month (about 21 trading days). The recent gains come as the company reported slightly better than expected deliveries for Q3 2021, with total sales standing at 25,116 vehicles, up almost 190% year over year. Late last month, the company cut its delivery guidance for Q3 from a range of 25,500 to 26,000 vehicles to about 24,500, due to the ongoing chip shortage. Moreover, the broader Chinese indices have also risen over the last week, recovering a bit from the sell-off they saw last month due to the Evergrande crisis (see below) and also as fears about the government’s crackdown on the tech sector are easing.

