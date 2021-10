Imagine your arm breaking three times before a doctor attempts to look into the reasons why. It sounds astonishing, but this is what women who miscarry have to face. 'Women have to have three miscarriages before it’s even looked at. It’s not logged onto your medical records either, so you have to keep re-living it every time you talk to a health professional,' says Myleene Klass, 43, who stars in an incredibly raw documentary, Myleene: Miscarriage and Me, which airs tonight.

