Behind Viral Videos

TikTok’s Clean Look Makeup Trend Channels Main Character Energy

By Pema Bakshi
Refinery29
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, the beauty world has seen innumerable iterations and phases of 'natural' makeup — everything from everyday contouring and strobing to faux freckles. But the latest viral beauty trend, racking up a quick 11 million + views on TikTok, gives a name to 2021's answer to post-lockdown makeup. Putting a fresh spin on 'lo-fi' beauty, 'Clean Look' makeup is the fun and easy way to approach everyday makeup that is beginner-friendly and will, by all accounts, make you look expensive AF.

