Paul McCartney Says John Lennon Broke Up The Beatles

By Sarah Smith
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul McCartney has revealed that it was his bandmate John Lennon who broke up The Beatles. For a long time, many had assumed that it was McCartney that brought an end to the iconic British band. But, speaking in an interview with the BBC, McCartney stated that it was in fact Lennon who called for the split.

#The Beatles#Celebrity News#Radio#British#Bbc Radio 4
