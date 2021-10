MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says that a school-aged child has died as a result of COVID-19, the second in the state since the pandemic started and the first during the current school year. While the health department did not say where the student was enrolled, the latest figures released Thursday showed that a teenager in Hennepin County was among the newly reported COVID deaths. The health department reports that two more school staffers were also among the recently announced death toll. “Five school staff members and one student have died of COVID-19 this school year and it’s only October....

