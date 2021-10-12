City of Vista – Notice of Public Hearing

Vista, CA — PLEASE REFER TO THE “VISTA CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA October 12, 2021”. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. (https://www.cityofvista.com) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista, California, will hold a public meeting in the Vista City Hall Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on October 12, 2021, at 5:30 PM, to discuss a potential General Plan Amendment and Zone Change affecting 5.3 acres of land generally located at the southeast corner of S. Melrose Drive and Matagual Drive, as shown above (APN 166-280-18, 166-280-60, and 166-280-61). The discussion will involve a proposed General Plan amendment from Commercial Office (CO) and Medium Low Density Residential (MLD) to Medium Density Residential (MD), and a zone change from the Office Professional (O-P) Zone and Residential (R-1) Zone to the Multi-Residential (R-M(10)) Zone.