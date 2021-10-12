CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vista, CA

City of Vista – Notice of Public Hearing

By Clyde
thevistapress.com
 9 days ago

Vista, CA — PLEASE REFER TO THE “VISTA CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA October 12, 2021”. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. (https://www.cityofvista.com) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Vista, California, will hold a public meeting in the Vista City Hall Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on October 12, 2021, at 5:30 PM, to discuss a potential General Plan Amendment and Zone Change affecting 5.3 acres of land generally located at the southeast corner of S. Melrose Drive and Matagual Drive, as shown above (APN 166-280-18, 166-280-60, and 166-280-61). The discussion will involve a proposed General Plan amendment from Commercial Office (CO) and Medium Low Density Residential (MLD) to Medium Density Residential (MD), and a zone change from the Office Professional (O-P) Zone and Residential (R-1) Zone to the Multi-Residential (R-M(10)) Zone.

www.thevistapress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for 'preliminary investigations'

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Wednesday night for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The queen was back at her desk at Windsor Castle by Thursday afternoon and undertaking light duties. No other details about the queen's condition are currently available. "Following medical advice to rest for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vista, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Office Lrb#Mld#Md#The Office Professional
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy