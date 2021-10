We have some disappointing news to share about the Bone Collector Bash at Whittaker Guns in Owensboro. But, we are pairing a bunch of good news with that disappointing news. First of all, our thoughts go out to Mark Chesnutt, who was originally supposed to headline the event, October 23rd in West Louisville. As you likely know, Mark was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and had hoped to be out on the road again by now. However, we have been informed by the folks at Whittaker Country that Mark has not yet been released by his doctors. Consequently, he has postponed his upcoming performances indefinitely. Obviously, Whittaker Country wishes Mark "a quick recovery and hope he's back on tour in short order."

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO