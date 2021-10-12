Japan working on kickstarting COVID-19 booster shots by year-end

Singapore's healthcare system is at risk of being "overwhelmed" by surging coronavirus infections, government officials warned Wednesday, a day after the city-state expanded quarantine-free travel as it shifts its approach to dealing with the pandemic. The health ministry reported 18 deaths on Wednesday -- Singapore's highest toll in a single day -- and 3,862 more cases, just shy of the record 3,994 tallied the day before. "At the current situation, we face considerable risk of the healthcare system being overwhelmed," Lawrence Wong, co-chair of a government task force fighting Covid-19, said before the new figures were released. Wong, who is also the finance minister, said nearly 90 percent of isolation beds in hospitals have been filled and more than two-thirds of intensive care unit beds are occupied.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO