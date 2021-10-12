Automate image processing with this Bash script

With the end of the year on the horizon, preparing for a smoother and less stressful 2022 is on everyone’s minds. How can you do more with less? The current lack of candidates for open positions is not unique to the tax and accounting profession, yet it is making a noticeable impact on firms. It is more important than ever to assess current processes, make necessary improvements, and accurately forecast your needs. The task is daunting; the key is adaptability. Andrew Hatfield, Co-founder and Chief Growth Office of SafeSend, will explore a checklist of firm processes that you should prioritize for review in Q4, including the examination of implementing automation solutions. Future-thinking firms are most successful when they recognize their past challenges, internalize the lessons, and deploy tools and technology that will allow them to adapt more quickly to unforeseen situations, such as COVID-19.

