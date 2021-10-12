CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan working on kickstarting COVID-19 booster shots by year-end

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government is working on kickstarting COVID-19 booster shots by year-end, deputy chief

Reuters

Japan PM Kishida vows to devote himself to ending COVID-19 crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Friday he would do his utmost to lead the country out of the COVID 19-induced national crisis. “I’m determined to devote body-and-soul to overcome this national crisis with the people, carve out a new era and pass on to the next generation a country whose citizens are rich at heart,” Kishida said in his first policy speech to parliament.
740thefan.com

Canada government, provinces agree COVID-19 vaccine travel passport – officials

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s federal government and the 10 provinces have agreed on a standard COVID-19 electronic vaccination passport allowing domestic and foreign travel, government officials told reporters on Thursday. The deal prevents possible confusion that could be caused if each of the provinces – which have primary responsibility for...
The Independent

Japanese Olympic gymnast suffers serious spinal injury in fall

Japan’s Hitomi Hatakeda pulled out of the women’s all-around final at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after the 21-year-old suffered a serious spinal injury during a training fall, the Japan Gymnastics Association said. Hatakeda, who appeared at the Tokyo Olympics, injured her spine while training on the uneven bars...
milwaukeesun.com

WHO panel to discuss need of COVID-19 booster shots on November 11

Geneva [Switzerland], October 12 (ANI): A advisory panel of the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to discuss the need for COVID-19 booster doses on November 11. Director of the WHO's Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, Kate O'Brien on Monday said that the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) will discuss the need for COVID-19 booster shots on November 11, Sputnik news agency reported.
740thefan.com

French parliament approves extension of COVID health pass measures

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s lower house of parliament voted to approve extending the country’s COVID-19 health pass measures until at least July 31, 2022, as governments around Europe look to ensure they can curb the virus as the winter season approaches. The pass proves the holder has been fully vaccinated...
740thefan.com

Slovakia’s daily COVID-19 cases hit new peak since early March

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia reported 3,480 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 19, its highest daily tally since March 9, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Slovakia has one of the lower vaccination rates in the European Union, with just over half the adult population fully inoculated in the country of 5.5 million. This has contributed to a faster rise in infections than in some neighbouring countries and cases have spiked since September.
740thefan.com

Singapore has financial leverage to pressure Myanmar – U.S. official

(Reuters) – Singapore has the ability to wield its significant financial leverage over Myanmar’s military rulers to pressure them to return to a path of democracy amid a deteriorating humanitarian and economic crisis, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. Speaking in a teleconference from Jakarta, Counselor of the U.S....
740thefan.com

ASEAN should rethink non-interference policy amid Myanmar crisis, Malaysia FM says

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should rethink its decades-long policy of non-interference in the affairs of member states, amid a worsening human rights crisis in Myanmar, Malaysia’s top diplomat said on Thursday. The 10-member bloc on Friday made an unprecedented move to exclude the...
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
AFP

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists. Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions. Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
Daily Mail

Air Force offers $50,000 settlement to an Army spouse demanding $1M after doctor left a surgical TOWEL inside her for FIVE YEARS following a C-section: 17 similar cases were reported last year

After five years of unbearable chronic pain, six gastrointestinal specialists and several emergency room visits, an Army spouse finally learned the cause of her pain: a laparotomy towel was left inside her abdomen from a C-section performed at a US air base outside Tokyo. The Air Force offered Angie Perry...
