Japan working on kickstarting COVID-19 booster shots by year-end

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Friday he would do his utmost to lead the country out of the COVID 19-induced national crisis. “I’m determined to devote body-and-soul to overcome this national crisis with the people, carve out a new era and pass on to the next generation a country whose citizens are rich at heart,” Kishida said in his first policy speech to parliament.
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s federal government and the 10 provinces have agreed on a standard COVID-19 electronic vaccination passport allowing domestic and foreign travel, government officials told reporters on Thursday. The deal prevents possible confusion that could be caused if each of the provinces – which have primary responsibility for...
Japan’s Hitomi Hatakeda pulled out of the women’s all-around final at the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after the 21-year-old suffered a serious spinal injury during a training fall, the Japan Gymnastics Association said. Hatakeda, who appeared at the Tokyo Olympics, injured her spine while training on the uneven bars...
Geneva [Switzerland], October 12 (ANI): A advisory panel of the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to discuss the need for COVID-19 booster doses on November 11. Director of the WHO's Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, Kate O'Brien on Monday said that the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) will discuss the need for COVID-19 booster shots on November 11, Sputnik news agency reported.
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s lower house of parliament voted to approve extending the country’s COVID-19 health pass measures until at least July 31, 2022, as governments around Europe look to ensure they can curb the virus as the winter season approaches. The pass proves the holder has been fully vaccinated...
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia reported 3,480 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 19, its highest daily tally since March 9, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Slovakia has one of the lower vaccination rates in the European Union, with just over half the adult population fully inoculated in the country of 5.5 million. This has contributed to a faster rise in infections than in some neighbouring countries and cases have spiked since September.
(Reuters) – Singapore has the ability to wield its significant financial leverage over Myanmar’s military rulers to pressure them to return to a path of democracy amid a deteriorating humanitarian and economic crisis, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday. Speaking in a teleconference from Jakarta, Counselor of the U.S....
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should rethink its decades-long policy of non-interference in the affairs of member states, amid a worsening human rights crisis in Myanmar, Malaysia’s top diplomat said on Thursday. The 10-member bloc on Friday made an unprecedented move to exclude the...
Just 8% of the 60m Covid-19 vaccinations the Australian government pledged to developing countries in the region have been delivered. Australia has committed to supplying 40m doses from its own stockpile and 20m doses to be procured through a new partnership with Unicef to countries in south-east Asia and the Pacific by the end of 2022.
On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists.
Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions.
Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls.
The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
Business is booming for Zhejiang Zhendong Leisure Products, which churns out about 1 million folding chairs a year from its factory in eastern China, many of which end up on American porches and gardens across Europe.
Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
After five years of unbearable chronic pain, six gastrointestinal specialists and several emergency room visits, an Army spouse finally learned the cause of her pain: a laparotomy towel was left inside her abdomen from a C-section performed at a US air base outside Tokyo. The Air Force offered Angie Perry...
