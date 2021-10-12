CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China to clamp down on banks while Evergrande misses another bond payment [Video]

REDD: China Evergrande secures extension on defaulted $260 million bond

Having failed to clinch a property sale deal with Hopson Development Holdings, China’s Evergrande finally had good news to share. Reuters rely on REDD updates on Thursday morning while saying, “China Evergrande Group has secured an extension on a defaulted bond, offering rare respite to the developer a day after a deal to sell a $2.6 billion stake in its property services unit failed.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Evergrande secures bond extension as chairman foots project bills

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) has secured an extension on a defaulted bond, financial provider REDD reported on Thursday, offering rare respite to the developer a day after a deal to sell a $2.6 billion stake in its property services unit failed. Evergrande has won...
ECONOMY
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
investing.com

China Begins Dollar Bond Sale Even as Evergrande Woes Fester

(Bloomberg) -- China is marketing a dollar bond sale in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. The Ministry of Finance said Sept. 30 it would sell a combined $4...
ECONOMY
Metro International

China real estate shares, bonds hit by Evergrande concerns

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares and bonds of Chinese real estate companies slid on Thursday, reflecting uncertainty about how a debt crisis will play out at China Evergrande Group and the wider property sector as another developer was hit by a rating downgrade. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in...
REAL ESTATE
94.3 Jack FM

China Evergrande missed $28 million payment on Changchun land purchase, city govt says

BEIJING (Reuters) – Heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande Group has yet to pay the equivalent of $28 million for land it acquired in the northeastern city of Changchun, municipal authorities said. Evergrande bought the land through local developer Changchun Jitao Real Estate Development Co for 601 million yuan ($93...
ECONOMY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

China developers’ bonds, shares hit again by Evergrande contagion worries

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares and bonds of Chinese property companies fell further on Wednesday after China Evergrande Group missed a third round of interest payments on its dollar bonds in three weeks, and as others warned of defaults. In the clearest sign yet of global investors’ worries of spreading debt...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Evergrande misses 3rd round of bond coupon payments, intensifying contagion fears

HONG KONG - China Evergrande Group on Tuesday missed its third round of bond payments in three weeks, intensifying market fears over contagion involving other property developers as a wall of debt payment obligations come due in the near-term. Some bondholders said they did not receive coupon payments totalling $148...
ECONOMY
Metro International

China property bonds dive as Evergrande debt holders await coupon deadline

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China property bonds slumped on Monday after a developer asked to delay a paper’s maturity, underlining default fears stalking markets as offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group awaited news of $148 million in looming debt coupons. Expectations that Evergrande will make the semi-annual payments on its April 2022,...
ECONOMY
Gazette

China's bond markets slump again as new Evergrande deadline passes

SHANGHAI/LONDON (Reuters) - Chinese property firms' bonds were hit with another wrecking ball on Monday as Evergrande looked set to miss its third round of bond payments in as many weeks and rivals Modern Land and Sinic became the latest scrambling to delay deadlines. High-yield Chinese bond markets were routed...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China GDP, UK rates and Bitcoin ETF updates [Video]

- Market sentiment across asset classes at the European open (00:57). - BoE Governor Bailey says 'will have to act' on inflation (4:18). - UK new COVID-19 cases the highest since July (6:02). - ECB update on inflation and bond-buying programme (8:15). - German three-way coalition talks to start this...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China: Growth forecasts revised lower – BBVA

Growth has slowed down during the third quarter in China amid a number of headwinds, including regulatory storms, default risk of real estate giant, the electricity crunch and the authorities’ new campaign of “common prosperity” and social equality, points out the Research Department at BBVA. “Economic structure remains unbalanced as...
BUSINESS
AFP

Evergrande to resume trading after talks end on potential deal

Chinese property giant Evergrande was set to resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, hours after it said a potential deal had fallen through and warned it might fail to meet its financial obligations. The troubled company suspended trading on October 4 pending an announcement on a "major transaction" as it struggles with some $300 billion of debt -- with anxious investors' fearing the fallout from its predicament could impact the wider Chinese economy. But on Wednesday, Evergrande said it had applied for a trading resumption. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Week ahead: Inflation, supply chain fears to persist as China GDP, flash PMIs eyed [Video]

Inflation data will grab the headlines for another week as more countries publish CPI numbers. But concerns about global growth will also preoccupy investors’ minds as China reports its GDP estimate for the third quarter and flash PMI figures for October are released. With the major central banks preparing to pull back their pandemic-era stimulus just as supply constraints are adding to businesses’ pain, there is heightened sensitivity in the markets about the growing threat of persistently high inflation.
BUSINESS
AFP

Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak

Authorities in China cancelled hundreds of flights, closed schools and ramped up mass testing on Thursday to try and stamp out a new Covid-19 outbreak linked to a group of tourists. Beijing has maintained a relentless zero-Covid approach with strict border closures and targeted lockdowns, even as other countries tentatively try to ease restrictions. Domestic outbreaks have largely been eliminated, but as China logged a fifth straight day of new cases -- mostly in northern and northwestern areas -- authorities beefed up coronavirus controls. The latest outbreak was linked to an elderly couple who were in a group of several tourists. They started in Shanghai before flying to Xi'an, Gansu province and Inner Mongolia.
PUBLIC HEALTH

