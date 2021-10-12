China to clamp down on banks while Evergrande misses another bond payment [Video]

Chinese property giant Evergrande was set to resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, hours after it said a potential deal had fallen through and warned it might fail to meet its financial obligations. The troubled company suspended trading on October 4 pending an announcement on a "major transaction" as it struggles with some $300 billion of debt -- with anxious investors' fearing the fallout from its predicament could impact the wider Chinese economy. But on Wednesday, Evergrande said it had applied for a trading resumption. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO