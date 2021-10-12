CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Three things supporting oil upside right now

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oil markets have been in intense focus recently and oil has been a major gainer on three things: falling inventories, rising demand and OPEC policy. 1. Falling inventories. The sharp rise in the natural gas markets creates further pressure for oil. The higher natural gas markets go, the more attractive it will be to shift to using oil.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Crude Oil Forecast: Price Sets Fresh High as Bulls Eye More Upside

Crude oil prices are moving higher after surprise inventory draw. USD weakness helping to bolster price amid increasing demand. The 90 psychological level is quickly approaching as bulls reign. The price of crude oil is rising through the Asia-Pacific trading session, extending gains from overnight when bulls pushed prices higher...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Iran#Oil Supply#Covid
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil rises as U.S. crude stockpiles dwindle

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell and inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years. Brent crude futures rose 74 cents, or 0.87%, to $85.82 a barrel, lingering close to multi-year highs. November U.S....
TRAFFIC
Forbes

Energy Crisis 2021: How Bad Is It, And How Long Will It Last?

Trying to bounce back from Covid, the world has run headlong into an energy crisis. The last spike of this magnitude popped the 2008 bubble. Crude oil is up 65% this year to $83 per barrel. Gasoline, above $3 per gallon in most of the country, is more costly than any time since 2014, with inventories at the lowest level in five years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

Oil prices appear to have found much-needed support and holding above the psychologically important level of $80/barrel just days after a surprise crude build threatened to derail the bull camp. On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported another week of large crude oil inventory build at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8. However, the revelation has failed to stop the oil price momentum, with WTI quoted at $81.40 per barrel on Thursday's intraday session while Brent was changing hands at $84.10.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Traders Are Pushing Oil, Rates And The Dollar. Are They Right?

With inflation fears getting stoked by the mainstream media, traders are pushing oil, interest rates, and the dollar higher. Are they right? Or, are they about to get smacked by a slower economy and deflationary headwinds?. Once a quarter, I dig into the Commitment of Traders data to see where...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

Higher oil prices means more cash flowing into Devon Energy's coffers. Devon expects to share this windfall with shareholders. Even if oil prices cool off, Devon could continue paying higher dividends. Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. They've rallied nearly 100% over the past 12 months and are approaching...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Things you should know about trading oil

Oil is one of the most important assets, which presents the whole economic situation in the world. Just like the prices of most assets, oil price depends on the demand-to-supply ratio. During periods of economic growth, countries increase demand which leads to price gains. On the contrary, when the economy enters a regression phase demand drops and price follows it.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Kuwait begins increasing crude oil production – Reuters

Citing Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Reuters reported on Thursday that Kuwait began increasing its crude oil production in accordance with the OPEC+ agreement. Commenting on its development, Kuwait's oil minister that their plan to increase crude oil production covers the shared zone with Saudi Arabia. This headline doesn't seem to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Power squeeze curbs Chinese growth, leaves Europe in a gas bind

China's power shortages hit growth in the world's second-biggest economy, threatening more pain for global supply chains, while Europe's gas squeeze looked set to continue as Russia's Gazprom showed no sign of hiking exports to the region in October. Coal, oil, and gas prices have all rocketed higher in recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy