A mid-divisional series check-in and why you should be watching

The NFL is back, and it has been great. The MLB playoffs have been must-see television, and shouldn’t be overshadowed by America’s New Pastime. After an electric end to the regular season, in which the Giants held their ground as the Dodgers unsuccessfully battled for first place in the National League West, the postseason brings even more drama. Plenty of eyes are on the series between the Giants and Dodgers, featuring the MLB’s best two teams this season, but the other three matchups have already proved to be competitive and entertaining enough to pay attention to.