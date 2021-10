Fremantle has expanded its scripted department. The American Gods producer has hired Nyanza Shaw and Jerry Jacobs. Shaw joins as EVP, Scripted Business and Legal Affairs, and Jerry Jacobs joins as EVP, Scripted Productions. In her new role, Shaw will oversee all dealmaking pertaining to the development, production, and financing of Fremantle’s scripted series and new media content produced for the U.S., her purview spanning business strategy, IP acquisition, and production financing, along with production business and legal affairs. Jacobs will oversee all aspects of production for Fremantle’s slate of scripted entertainment, including the hiring of key production staff, the sourcing of production locations, and the...

