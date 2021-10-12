CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok launches first NFT collection with Curtis Roach’s “Bored in the House”

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok fanatics can now own a piece of the platform’s history as the first ‘TikTok Top Moments’ NFT collection is now live, with users able to bid and purchase iconic clips, starting with Curtis Roach’s ‘Bored in the House.’. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have taken the internet by storm in

