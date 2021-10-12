TikTok launches first NFT collection with Curtis Roach’s “Bored in the House”

April 13th, 2021 marks the entry of the first TikTok into William & Mary’s Special Collections web archives.[1] The video was created as a part of the University’s annual fundraising campaign, One Tribe One Day, and was posted to the Virginia Institute of Marine Science TikTok account (@marinescience_vims).[2] The TikTok features a performance by VIMS alum David Niebuhr, putting a spin on a TikTok trend where creators use a popular sea shanty, “The Wellerman,” in the creation of their video content. Niebuhr sings a version—modified to celebrate VIMS—dubbed “The Watermen.” Niebuhr’s sea shanty pays tribute to VIMS’s coastal conservation efforts, referring to the institute’s community as “folks who saved the sea, right there on the shores of the Chesapeake.” Oysters, one of the Chesapeake’s keystone species, and the ecologically significant blue crab, are also referenced in “The Watermen,” highlighting two key areas of VIMS research.[3]

