Barrio Glassworks Is North County’s Newest Art Gallery & Studio

TR Robertson –What began as a family vacation to Italy in 2013, generated an idea and a love for a certain art form and has grown into the newest gallery, gift shop and art studio in North County. Mary Devlin, husband Gary Raskin and son Drew Raskin landed in Venice, Italy, in 2013, and decided to travel across the harbor to the island of Murano, Italy, to tour the world-famous glassblowing and glassware studios and gift shops. What they witnessed would change the family forever. Watching the master glassblower artists on the island and the beauty of the glassware they designed and the passion they displayed would lead each of the family members to change the direction they wanted their artistic life to travel.