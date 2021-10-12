CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuquan Johnson’s Family Says Fentanyl Strips Could’ve Saved Him

Fuquan Johnson may very well be alive today if there was an effective way to screen drugs he took for fentanyl — and it’s something that shouldn’t be ignored … so says his own mom. The comedian’s mother, Paulene Johnson, tells TMZ … she’s 100% in favor of fentanyl strips...

BET

Fuquan Johnson’s Mother Speaks Out On Her Son’s Death

On Sep. 3, comedian Fuquan Johnson was pronounced dead after an apparent overdose at a party in Venice, California. According to Deadline, two comedians Ricky Angeli, 48, and Natalie Williamson, 33, also died. Comedian Kate Quigley was hospitalized and eventually released. Johnson’s mother is now speaking out about the death of her son.
Man shot and killed his girlfriend after she told him she was dissatisfied with him in their relationship and wanted to be with someone else

LOUISIANA – According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. It happened in the 4500 block of Burbank Drive. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call. When the deputies arrived on scene, they found...
Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
The bodies of at least nine people missing since the search for the sermon Gabi Pettito have been found | Abroad

The Daily Mail reported that. In the search for missing persons, officers regularly come across the bodies of other missing persons, but also because media attention is re-establishing interest in older disappearances. The search for Gabe Pettito, a 22-year-old American influencer and vlogger, began on 9/11. She was reported missing...
Tawny Kitaen Official Cause of Death Revealed

Five months after 59-year-old actress Tawny Kitaen passed, the official cause of death has been revealed. According to the Orange County Coroner’s Office, Tawny died of heart disease. And opioids were one of a few “contributing factors.”. Kitaen’s primary cause of death is listed as dilated cardiomyopathy, which is the...
Police officer who engaged in relationship with domestic abuse victim jailed

A police officer who engaged in “flirtatious and sexualised” relationship with a vulnerable woman he met during his duties has been jailed.James Ankrett, 40, sent “provocative selfies” of himself in bed to the victim, who he became involved with after attending an incident at her home in the summer of 2017.He also used the police computer database to find out more about the woman and visited her home in uniform where he kissed her.The 40-year-old, who served as a front line officer for West Midlands Police for 20 years, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police...
‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
Coroner blames 111 call handlers for death of teenager who died of brain damage after mother called helpline - and accuses NHS of duping the public by calling them 'health advisers'

A coroner has accused the NHS of duping the public by referring to unqualified call handlers as ‘health advisers’ after blaming them for the death of a teenager. Hannah Royle’s father rang the 111 hotline when she began vomiting and answered a list of questions but was merely told a medic would call back within 12 hours.
Park record appears to confirm Brian Laundrie’s mother visited site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘tip’

Pinellas County Parks records appear to confirm that Brian Laundrie’s mother visited the site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “tip” – Fort De Soto Park in Florida. Daniela Hurtado of ABC7 Sarasota tweeted that she acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that appears to show that Roberta Laundrie checked in to site 001 at Fort De Soto Park on 6 September and checked out two days later on 8 September, but she added that the records don’t reveal who may have accompanied her. The reporter added that there are cameras at the park and that they are operated by...
