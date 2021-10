One of the most anticipated dramas of 2021 and the 4th most expensive in Korean history, "Jirisan," will be released on October 23. The roles in it will be played by the highest-paid award-winning actors such as Jun Ji Hyun, Ju Jihoon, Oh Jungse, Sung Dong-il, and more. It has already ranked in the Top10 most Buzzworthy Dramas for the 2nd week of October 2021, being the only drama on the list that is not being aired yet.

