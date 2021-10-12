CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fever-Tree’s Mixers Range In UK Now Carbon Neutral

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFever-Tree has announced that all of its mixers sold in the UK are now carbon neutral. The move is the company’s first step in becoming carbon neutral across all regions in which it operates by 2025. Working with the Carbon Trust and its partners throughout the supply chain of its...

kamcity.com

SPAR Expands Frozen Range

SPAR UK is launching a number of new frozen own label products to capitalise on the recent strong growth in the category. The five new SPAR products rolling out from 25 October are frozen Curly Fries (£1.50), Potato Wedges (£1.00), Corn on the Cob (£1.35), Raspberries (£2), and Blueberries (£2).
FOOD & DRINKS
Silicon Republic

EY becomes carbon negative, says carbon neutrality ‘isn’t enough’

The company’s carbon negative status comes after it became carbon neutral last year. It hopes to reach net zero by 2025. Professional services giant EY has revealed its newly achieved carbon negative status, saying that it now offsets or removes more carbon than it emits. This is part of the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK facing ‘terrifying’ food and drink price rises, industry warns MPs

Food and drink firms are facing a "terrifying" rises in costs amid worker shortages and supply chain, MPs have been warned.Ian Wright, chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation, told the BEIS committee that MPs need to think seriously about inflation," he said."In hospitality, inflation is running between 14 per cent and 18 per cent, which is terrifying."If the prime minister is, as I know he is, serious about levelling up, inflation is a bigger scourge than almost anything because it discriminates against the poor."Mr Wright said that while there are some shortages on shelves, the UK does...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Wendy's will begin to shift to recycled plastic cups in 2022

Wendy's Co. announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Berry Global , a packaging and engineered products company, and LyondellBasell , a chemicals, plastics and refining company, to shift to cups made from recycled materials that are more sustainable than the plastic-lined paper cups currently in use. Starting in early 2022 in the U.S. and Canada, Wendy's will use large cups made from at least 20% recycled plastic. By 2023, all cups in that region will use recycled plastic. Earlier this year, the company announced that it would make its packaging more eco-friendly as well. Taken together, these changes are part of the company's commitment to sustainably source all of its consumer-facing packaging by 2026. Wendy's stock has edged up 0.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 20.3% for the period.
ENVIRONMENT
kamcity.com

Consumers Braced For Rise In The Cost Of Essentials

New research confirms that most UK households expect the cost of essentials such as food, non-alcoholic drinks, electricity, gas, and motor fuel to rise considerably by the end of the year. A survey by Retail Economics found more than 4 in 5 (84%) families are budgeting for an average rise...
BUSINESS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Aurora Expeditions Certified 100% Carbon Neutral

Aurora Expeditions has announced its certification as 100-percent carbon neutral as part of its long-term sustainability strategy. According to a press release, this certification was achieved in partnership with South Pole – an emission reductions project developer and global climate action expert. “For more than 30 years, Aurora Expeditions has...
ENVIRONMENT
kamcity.com

RTD Products Set To Double Share Of Alcohol Market By 2025

A new study confirms that the market for ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol products is continuing to show traction, driven partly by strong demand for hard seltzers. Data from IWSR Drinks Market Analysis shows RTD volumes have been growing faster than any other major drinks category since 2018 and are expected to outperform the wider beverage alcohol market over the next five years, increasing their market share to 8% by 2025 (from about 4% share in 2020) in top RTD markets.
ECONOMY
kamcity.com

Jucee Unveils New Look To Appeal To Wider Audience

Soft drinks brand Jucee has launched a new look to reflect consumer demand for clear branding and the communication of key product attributes. The company has invested in the re-design of the brand to showcase Jucee’s unique benefits within the squash category on the bottle labels. These include only contains real fruit, added vitamins C&D, zero added sugar, low calorie, and 100% recycled PET Bottle.
RECIPES
AFP

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

The burning question going into the Glasgow climate summit is whether major economies can, by 2050, reduce emissions enough to deliver a carbon neutral world in which humanity no longer adds planet-warming gases to the atmosphere. Less talked about -- but rising quickly on the climate agenda -- are tools and techniques to pull CO2 straight out of the air. Even scientists sceptical about its feasibility agree that without carbon dioxide removal (CDR) -- aka "negative emission" -- it will be extremely difficult to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. "We need drastic, radical emissions reductions, and on top of that we need some CDR," said Glen Peters, research director at the Centre for International Climate Research.
ENVIRONMENT
kamcity.com

Finlays Unveils Plan To Fuel Cold Brew Coffee Boom

Independent B2B coffee and tea supplier Finlays has unveiled plans to fire up the UK cold brew coffee market with a multi-million-pound facility in the north of England. The coffee extraction plant is set to begin producing cold brew coffee for branded and own-label suppliers to the UK and European grocery and hospitality sectors in 2022.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Heat pump scheme: What is the government’s plan to replace old gas boilers?

Plans have been announced to incentivise people to replace their old gas boilers with low-carbon heating options, including heat pumps. The government said new £5,000 grants will be available to households to help them to install low-carbon technologies from next April. The plans aim to make heat pumps — which run on electricity and work like a fridge in reverse to extract energy from the air or ground — no more expensive to install than a traditional boiler.But environmentalists have criticised the three-year scheme - which would pay for one in 250 boilers to be replaced - as not going...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kamcity.com

Arla Targeting 50% Growth In Organic Dairy Business

Arla Foods is tapping into growing consumer concerns around sustainability and animal welfare by launching an initiative to boost sales of organic dairy products in the UK. The UK’s largest dairy company has set a target to achieve more than 50% growth across its UK organic retail and foodservice business in the next five years. This will see the size of Arla’s annual organic dairy business in the UK grow from 180 to 270 million litres.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Small businesses behind a third of the UK’s emissions, but lag in net zero fight

The UK’s small businesses are responsible for nearly a third of the country’s greenhouse gases, yet are falling behind their larger counterparts in efforts to slash emissions.A tiny 3% of smaller businesses said that they have measured their carbon footprint at any point in the last five years and set an emissions reduction target.The data comes from a survey by the British Business Bank a Government-backed institution which supports small and medium-sized companies.Its chief impact officer, Shanika Amarasekara, warned that companies who sell to big businesses might start losing contracts if they do not slash emissions as larger firms...
ECONOMY
kamcity.com

Upfield Adds Spreadable Variant To Plant-Based Butter Range

Upfield has added a new spreadable version to the plant-based butter alternative brand it launched in the UK last year. Called Flora Plant B+tter Spreadable, the vegan-friendly product is made with natural ingredients and contains no artificial colours or flavours. The company claims that the plant-based spread has a 70%...
WORLD
The Independent

Net zero: Boris Johnson urged to go ‘further and faster’ after publication of ‘over-cautious’ climate plan

Boris Johnson is being urged to go “further and faster” on climate change, after the publication of the government’s long-awaited strategy for reaching net zero emissions fell short of environmentalist hopes for a step-change in curbing greenhouse gases.While proposals to replace polluting gas boilers, support the switch to electric cars and plant millions of trees were welcomed, campaigners warned the package was over-cautious, with one expert saying it was more in tune with limiting global warming to 2.5-3 degrees Celsius, rather than the 1.5 degree maximum which is the goal of next month’s crucial UN COP26 summit in Glasgow.Labour...
ENVIRONMENT
kamcity.com

Whole Foods Market Predicts Food Trends For 2022

Amazon-owned grocer Whole Foods Market, which operates hundreds of stores in the US and seven in the UK, has unveiled what it expects to be the top 10 food trends for 2022. These include ingredients such as moringa, turmeric and yuzu gaining in popularity whilst movements such as ultraurban farming and reducetarianism are expected to take off in the next year.
MARKETS
kamcity.com

For Britain’s Chicken Farmers, Brexit And Covid Brew A Perfect Storm

When Nigel Upson checks the plucked chicken carcasses dangling from a rotating line at his poultry plant in England, he sees cash haemorrhaging out of his business from a collision of events that has distressed every part of the farm-to-fork supply chain. Like food manufacturers across Britain, Upson was hit...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theloadstar.com

Sahar Rashidbeigi to spearhead APMT's carbon-neutral transition

APM Terminals has appointed of Sahar Rashidbeigi (pictured above) to the newly created role of head of decarbonisation. She will assume the role on 1 November, based at global headquarters in The Hague. “As a company, we have high ambitions and we are fully committed to addressing the emissions in...
BUSINESS

