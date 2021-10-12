EA plans homecoming celebration at Dutchtown High's stadium

East Ascension High's homecoming celebrations are taking place Friday not on the school's home turf, but instead at the opponent's stadium. Delays in installing new artificial turf at East Ascension's home field mean the annual pageantry of homecoming will take place Friday on the field of the school's cross-parish rival Dutchtown High. But the festivities will go on with the school crowning a homecoming queen and inductions into the school Hall of Fame and Wall of Fame. In addition, three families who have been longtime football season tickets holders will be honored.