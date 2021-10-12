CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Indian Wells 2021: Cristian Garin vs Alex de Minaur Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

By Shubham Bhargava
firstsportz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the third round of the ATP-1000 Indian Wells 2021, 13th-seeded Cristian Garin will take on 22nd-seeded Alex de Minaur. Cristian Garin has started off well at the Indian Wells Open. He thrashed American tennis star Ernesto Escobedo in straight sets without much hassle. Although Ernesto gave a tough competition in the first set, he was completely bamboozled in the second set by Garin.

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Stefanos Tsitsipas battles Alex de Minaur, cold, accusations and more controversy at the Indian Wells Masters 2021

World No. 3 and the 2nd seed at the Indian Wells Masters 2021, Stefanos Tsitsipas is having quite a week in the desert where amidst the great heat and temperature, the Greek is not only battling quality opponents on slow courts, he is also sick having terrible bouts with cold but that has not stopped him from putting some of his finest performances.
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

Tenerife Ladies Open 2021: Camila Giorgi vs Aliona Bolsova Preview, Head to head, Prediction and Live stream

In the first round of the inaugural Tenerife Ladies Open 2021, World No. 36 and the 4th seeded Camila Giorgi will take on World No. 178 Aliona Bolsova. Winner of the 2021 Canadian Open, Camila Giorgi has failed to win a single match since she clinched the WTA-1000 tournament. On a streak of 4 consecutive defeats since the finals in Montreal, Camila is desperate to turn things around this week in Spain in a comparatively easier draw. The Italian comes to Spain from a 2nd round defeat at the Indian Wells 2021 having received a bye in the first round.
TENNIS
The Independent

Prospect of no jab, no visa for Australian Open tennis stars

Tennis players who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination are unlikely to get a visa to enter the country for the Australian Open in Melbourne in January, according to the political leader of the state which hosts the season-opening major.Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews has already introduced a vaccine mandate for professional athletes competing in domestic sports leagues and people working in some industries including health. On Tuesday, he increased the pressure on tennis players traveling from abroad.“I don’t think any unvaccinated tennis player is going to get a visa to come into this country,” Andrews said. “If they did get...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnp Paribas Open#Us Open#American#Countrychannel
firstsportz.com

WTA Kremlin Cup 2021: Jelena Ostapenko vs Andrea Petkovic Preview, Head to head, Prediction and Live stream

In the first round of the WTA Kremlin Cup 2021, World No. 30 Jelena Ostapenko will take on World No. 79 Andrea Petkovic. Jelena Ostapenko vs Andrea Petkovic: Match Details. Jelena Ostapenko has seen a late resurgence of form, making good and consistent runs across various tournaments. The former French Open champion comes to Moscow from a defeat in the semi-finals of the 2021 Indian Wells to eventual runner-up Victoria Azarenka. This is her 4th appearance at the Kremlin Cup and just the second in the main-draw and she is yet to win a match at the tournament.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

ATP Kremlin Cup 2021: Karen Khachanov vs James Duckworth Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live stream

Karen Khachanov will be up against James Duckworth in the Round of 16 of the 2021 Kremlin Cup. Khachanov is ranked 31st in the world while Duckworth is the World No.52. Karen Khachanov has had a decent season so far. After reaching the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, he won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics where he lost to Alexander Zverev in the final. He then followed it up with a Round of 16 outing at the Toronto Masters. He then was knocked out of the first round at Flushing Meadows and then made it to the Round of 16 at Indian Wells last week. This week in Moscow, he received a first round bye and will open his campaign against Australian James Duckworth.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

ATP Kremlin Cup 2021: Alexander Bublik vs Illya Marchenko Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live stream

In the opening round of the ATP Kremlin 2021, World No. 35 Alexander Bublik will take on World No. 164 Illya Marchenko. Alexander Bublik vs Illya Marchenko: Match Details. Alexander Bublik had a forgettable outing at the US Open this year. He was knocked out only in the second round. However, post that, he scripted a nice comeback in the Astana Open. The Kazakhstani tennis player was able to reach the semifinals of the tournament where he was defeated by unseeded Kwon Soon-woo.
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray hails ‘unbelievable battle’ after going distance with Frances Tiafoe

Andy Murray came through an epic first-round contest against American Frances Tiafoe at the European Open in Antwerp which lasted almost four hours after three tie-break sets.Back at the scene of his last singles title in 2019, the former world number one showed great stamina alongside his 23-year-old opponent to battle through 7-6 (2) 6-7 (7) 7-6 (8) in three hours and 46 minutes of a gripping encounter on Tuesday evening.Murray’s ranking has dropped to 172 as a result of the points finally coming off from his triumph in Belgium which came less than a year after his hip...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy