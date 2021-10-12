Indian Wells 2021: Cristian Garin vs Alex de Minaur Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

Karen Khachanov will be up against James Duckworth in the Round of 16 of the 2021 Kremlin Cup. Khachanov is ranked 31st in the world while Duckworth is the World No.52. Karen Khachanov has had a decent season so far. After reaching the quarterfinal at Wimbledon, he won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics where he lost to Alexander Zverev in the final. He then followed it up with a Round of 16 outing at the Toronto Masters. He then was knocked out of the first round at Flushing Meadows and then made it to the Round of 16 at Indian Wells last week. This week in Moscow, he received a first round bye and will open his campaign against Australian James Duckworth.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO