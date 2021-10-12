Indian Wells Masters 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

In the first round of the European Open, World No. 121 and the wildcard entrant Andy Murray will take on World No. 51 Frances Tiafoe. Champion at the 2019 European Open, Andy Murray gets a wildcard into this year’s edition as he continues his quest to improve his ranking and break into the Top-100. The Brit comes from a 3rd round defeat at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters to Alexander Zverev and was praised immensely for his performances in the three rounds he played in the desert. The 2019 title is the last title Murray won.

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO