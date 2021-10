Carmi Cross Country runners turned in a solid outing at the Harrisburg Invitational Wednesday afternoon. Tanner Spence added to a continued impressive career stat line with a first place finish. Trey Dixon came in 7th and he was immediately followed by Tyler Connaway. Luke Bolerjack turned in a 24th place finish with Jayde Albright just behind in 28th. Rounding out the finishes for Bulldogs were Trenton Belford with 30th and Gavin Holloman in 36th. Collectively, the boys runners collected a 2nd overall finish. Three Lady Bulldog runners also crossed the finish line Wednesday. Brandi Hineman took 29th. Alexis Miller finished 31st and Brook Hineman took 35th.

14 DAYS AGO