A local library is running a book sale three consecutive weekends this month. On the third weekend they'll have a Pennsylvania author at the library doing a book signing. Dimmick Memorial Library will be selling books both inside and outside of the building during Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage. It gives people the chance to build their own at-home library. On October 23rd, as a bonus, Pennsylvania author Chris Vernon will be in person selling and signing his new book Love Letters To My Younger Self and sharing his experiences as a writer.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO