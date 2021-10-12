Whether it's football, basketball or track, T.J. Magee does it all at Live Oak

Live Oak multisport athlete Tiras Magee Jr., or T.J. as he is known to friends, is no stranger to taking a circuitous route before reaching his final destination. The path he took before arriving at Live Oak High, where he has been a fixture on both the football and basketball teams the past two seasons, has had its twists and turns. Still, by the time Magee graduates from Live Oak next spring, he will begin preparation for the next stop on his path, this one as a college freshman.