CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denham Springs, LA

Whether it's football, basketball or track, T.J. Magee does it all at Live Oak

By CHARLES SALZER
theadvocate.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Oak multisport athlete Tiras Magee Jr., or T.J. as he is known to friends, is no stranger to taking a circuitous route before reaching his final destination. The path he took before arriving at Live Oak High, where he has been a fixture on both the football and basketball teams the past two seasons, has had its twists and turns. Still, by the time Magee graduates from Live Oak next spring, he will begin preparation for the next stop on his path, this one as a college freshman.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zachary, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Denham Springs, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Denham Springs, LA
City
Pineville, LA
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 57 months in prison in deadly shooting of Australian woman

A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman in 2017 was sentenced to 57 months in prison on a lesser charge Thursday after his murder conviction was overturned earlier this year. Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual U.S.-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Live Oak#Football Team#Texas Tech#Southern Miss#Denham Springs High#Eagles
Reuters

League, players reach agreement to drop 'race-norming' in settlement program

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) and former players have agreed to eliminate race-based methods of weighing claims in the league's $1 billion settlement program over brain injuries under a proposal filed in federal court. Former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport alleged in a proposed class-action...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy