It has been an up and down year for Minnesota’s offense. It has been an up and down year for Vikings WR Adam Thielen. Coming into the year, I insisted that Adam Thielen ought to still be considered the WR1 in Minnesota. My rationale was fairly straightforward. Thielen has been excellent for years; Jefferson has been excellent for just one. Let’s give the nod to the vet until the kid shows he can keep producing.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO