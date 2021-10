Portland Christian volleyball finished the season last week with two more wins to end up 13-5 overall. Portland Christian High volleyball finished out its regular season this past week with a couple of wins. First, the Royals took down Faith Bible in straight sets at home 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 before taking a 3-1 win on the road at Vernonia 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23. The Royals finished the regular season at 13-5 overall and 13-3 in the Class 2A Northwest league, good enough for second place. Gaston took the league title going 15-0 in league and 17-0 overall. The first round of the Class 2A state playoffs begins Oct. 30. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO