Greensboro, NC

Greensboro History Museum Event Schedule – Discover Piedmont Archaeology: Colliding Worlds – Mike Swanson

By Michael Swanson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight at 6:00 PM EST the Greensboro History Museum is going to hold an online event for the community. The event is titled Discover Piedmont Archaeology: Colliding Worlds. “Evidence from our region’s history and prehistory can be found across Piedmont NC. Learn about what archaeology can teach us from experts in the field in the latest GHM Education Webinar Series.Join Dr. Linda Stine, a professor of archaeology at UNCG, for this informative presentation about Guilford County archaeology and what we can learn about its hidden landscapes,” the museum describes the event.

