CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gonzales, LA

Free cancer screening offered in Jambalaya Park by Mary Bird Perkins, Gonzales Area Foundation

By Community news report
theadvocate.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour mobile medical units parked in Jambalaya Park on Saturday to provide free cancer screenings to area residents. Renea Duffin, vice president of cancer support and outreach for Mark Bird Perkins Cancer Center, said the fifth annual event offered free testing for breast, skin, prostate and colorectal cancers. Visitors could also get blood pressure checks and blood glucose testing. Unlike previous years, participants pre-registered, checked in and could sit in their vehicles until their testing was ready to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Gonzales, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Gonzales, LA
Society
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 57 months in prison in deadly shooting of Australian woman

A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman in 2017 was sentenced to 57 months in prison on a lesser charge Thursday after his murder conviction was overturned earlier this year. Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual U.S.-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Prostate Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Prevention#Charity#Ascension Parish
Reuters

League, players reach agreement to drop 'race-norming' in settlement program

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) and former players have agreed to eliminate race-based methods of weighing claims in the league's $1 billion settlement program over brain injuries under a proposal filed in federal court. Former players Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport alleged in a proposed class-action...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy