Free cancer screening offered in Jambalaya Park by Mary Bird Perkins, Gonzales Area Foundation

Four mobile medical units parked in Jambalaya Park on Saturday to provide free cancer screenings to area residents. Renea Duffin, vice president of cancer support and outreach for Mark Bird Perkins Cancer Center, said the fifth annual event offered free testing for breast, skin, prostate and colorectal cancers. Visitors could also get blood pressure checks and blood glucose testing. Unlike previous years, participants pre-registered, checked in and could sit in their vehicles until their testing was ready to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.