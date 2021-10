Along with practically every aspect of our lives, the course of travel has been redefined repeatedly over the past year and a half, with seismic shifts propelling us towards a continuously evolving version of the ‘new normal.’ A deepening and increasingly complex relationship with technology, a heightened awareness of the human impact on the planet and a renewed inspiration to take a stand on the important social justice movements of our time has made the world feel smaller and at the same time, infinitely vast. And while COVID-19 is not yet in the rearview mirror, an indefatigable sense of hope is beginning to take its place.

