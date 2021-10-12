Inflation Fears Instill Drop in Asian Shares; Tata Motors one of the Top Gainers

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAfter days of trading on an all-time high, BSE Sensex 30 and Nifty traded on a flat note on Tuesday, as major gainers’ profits were nullified by some unexpected losses. Tata Motors (NS: TAMO ) flourished as the top Nifty gainer with its share price hitting a 52-week high at Rs 429.35 at 10:00 am on Tuesday, after announcing its earnings results for Q2 FY22. Jaguar Land Rover sales were up 24% YoY at 2,51,689 units.

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc. were indicated up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the auto retailer reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose sharply and were well above expectations. Net income nearly doubled, to $307.9 mullion, or $10.11 a share, from $158.8 million, or $6.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose 63% to $11.21, beating the FactSet consensus of $9.30. Revenue grew 70.4% to $6.17 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.78 billion, while cost of sales increased 67.8% to $4.98 billion. New vehicle retail revenue rose 53.9% to $2.90 billion and used vehicle retail revenue rose 90.2% to $2.08 billion. "The pipeline is robust and we continue to identify accretive deals that strategically expand our network while meeting our disciplined return thresholds," said Chief Executive Bryan DeBoer. The company said it is pacing ahead of schedule toward its goal of $50 billion in revenue and $50 of EPS by 2025. The stock has gained 15.7% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were up on Tuesday morning, with a rally in technology shares and solid corporate earnings softening concerns about inflationary pressures. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI both fell 0.61% by 10:59 PM ET (2:59 AM GMT). In Australia, the ASX 200 edged up 0.16%,...
US and European stock markets sank Monday after a mixed Asian session, as investors tracked weak Chinese data and fears that high inflation will spell tighter global monetary policy. China's economic growth eased to 4.9 percent in July-September, slower than forecasts, as a crackdown on its property sector and an...
BENGALURU (Oct 13): Indian shares hit record highs on Wednesday, as Tata Motors surged after pledging to boost investments in its electric vehicle business, while an emergency use nod for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine in kids also supported sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.56% at 18,080.31, while...
Investing.com -- As a consequence of mixed trading in global markets, the Indian benchmark indices opened at record highs on Wednesday, as Sensex crossed 60,600 and Nifty, 18,050. As the market opened on Wednesday, Sensex opened 335 points (0.56%) higher at 60,619, while Nifty opened at 88 points or 0.49%...
Investing.com -- The shares of Mumbai-based automaker Tata Motors (NS: TAMO ) leapt by as much as 5% on Tuesday after the company released its earnings and global wholesales for the second quarter of FY22. The company's share price soared to Rs 424.25 at 2:05 pm on Tuesday, recording a fresh 52-week high, thereby placing it among the top Nifty gainers. On Monday, the company recorded a jump of 8% in stock price, after the brokerage firm Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) predicted an 'overweight' stance on Tata Motors' stock at a target price of Rs 448.
India's auto giant Tata Motors is betting big on EVs while attracting record orders for existing vehicles. Auto stock Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) jumped on Tuesday, trading up 13.4% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT. Earlier in the day, shares of India's automotive bellwether hit 52-week highs on India's National Stock Exchange on the back of two big announcements.
Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) to raise about $1 billion in its passenger electric vehicle business via investments from TPG Rise Climate and co-investor ADQ. The investments will be made in a subsidiary of Tata Motors, which will be newly incorporated. The investors will invest in compulsory convertible instruments to secure an 11% – 15% stake in this company, translating to an equity valuation of up to $9.1 billion.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Motors will invest over $2 billion in its electric vehicle (EV) business over the next five years, a company executive said on Tuesday, after the Indian automaker announced it had raised funds from private equity firm TPG. Earlier, Tata Motors said TPG’s Rise Climate Fund and...
World shares retreated on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks fell in Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices extended gains, having closed above $80 per barrel in New York after trading briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years.
While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018.
Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report shares traded higher after the China-based Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rival was upgraded to buy at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Fei Fang lifted his rating on the electric-car maker to buy from neutral, while affirming his price target at $56 a share.
HONG KONG (Oct 13): Asian shares were on edge on Wednesday as worries about soaring power prices fuelling inflation weighed on sentiment and drove expectations the United States would taper its emergency bond buying programme, keeping the US dollar near a one-year high. Investors are also cautious about placing strong...
The stock market continues to chug along, opening up opportunities to cash in. This duo of stocks provides more unique growth opportunities than most. There are few better roads to building wealth over your lifetime than investing in the stock market. The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest.
A number of popular cryptocurrencies have vastly outperformed the stock market in recent years. Although these gains are jaw-dropping, it's unclear if they'll be sustainable. Dating back more than a century, there hasn't been a more consistent wealth creator than the stock market. While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time.
Evergrande in a tailspin after deal collapses, weighing on markets. Stocks and US futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 sold off on Thursday after Chinese real estate developer, Evergrande announced that the sale of a significant stake in its property management group—in order to shore up the company's teetering financial stability—had collapsed, adding to traders' concerns about markets and rising global inflation.
