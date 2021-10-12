Russian scientists inspect Dworshak Dam

Known for their paddle-like tails and gnawing down trees, beavers are nature’s architects. If you know anything about these funky rodents, it’s probably that they build dams. But why exactly do they fill waterways with sticks and mud? Beavers build dams to create a safe zone, protected from predators. But, contrary to popular belief, beavers don’t live in the dams. In fact, beaver dams are a means to an end. By creating the dam and slowing water flow, beavers create a new ecosystem with deep water and plenty of hidey-holes where they can go about their beaver business in peace. In this article, we’ve got all the beaver basics covered. Read on to learn about beaver ecology, their fascinating building behaviors, and their larger-than-life impact.
