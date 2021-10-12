CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian scientists inspect Dworshak Dam

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 9 days ago

Four Russian scientists on an information exchange trip to the United States visited Dworshak Dam Tuesday to look at polymer impregnations on the concrete surfaces of a stilling basin there. P.I. Kovalenko of Kiev, leader of the Russian delegation, said he and his associates learned much about the impregnation process...

lmtribune.com

