The Queen has had to cancel a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, Buckingham Palace has said. The 95-year-old monarch was meant to be travelling to Northern Ireland for a two-day trip, which was supposed to begin on Wednesday. She is said to be in “good spirits” and “disappointed” that she is no longer able to go. The monarch had been due to arrive in Hillsborough, County Down, on Wednesday, and was scheduled to meet with locals, including schoolchildren, after the village was officially named Royal Hillsborough. It is the first village or town in Northern Ireland...

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO