VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has expanded the listing of its I AM Organic products with NS Stations, adding branded organic bananas in both the Kiosk and StationsHuiskamer, retail formats of NS Stations. These listings are in addition to the previously announced listing of a variety of ready-to-eat organic fresh cut fruits at Julia's, a food service concept also operated by NS Stations, and add 130 additional points of sale.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO