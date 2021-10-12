Surrounded by missiles, North Korea's Kim Jong Un blames US for regional instability

North Korea in recent weeks has revved up its cycle of missile provocations—its go-to method of securing leverage against the United States and South Korea in the on-again off-again nuclear negotiations. On September 11, it launched a long-range cruise missile described as a “strategic weapon of great significance”—implying a nuclear component. Less than a week later, Pyongyang test-fired a short-range ballistic missile from a railcar platform. On September 28, North Korea launched a hypersonic missile, yet another “strategic weapon.” The regime also introduced a “missile fuel ampoule,” a capability that allows missiles to be pre-fueled in the factory then stored in a ready-to-launch state for years. Finally, on September 30, the regime test-fired an anti-aircraft missile and boasted of new technologies, including a twin-rudder control and a double-impulse flight engine.
