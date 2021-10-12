CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surrounded by missiles, North Korea's Kim Jong Un blames US for regional instability

By Yoonjung Seo, Gawon Bae, CNN
 9 days ago

North Korea's weapons are needed to defend the country against a "hostile" United States, said leader Kim Jong Un, state media KCNA reported Tuesday. Kim made the comments as he stood against a backdrop of missiles at the Defense Development Exhibition to mark the 76th anniversary of North Korean Workers' Party.

Reuters

N.Korea questions U.S. intent after fresh offer to meet

SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Thursday the United States was overreacting to its recent missile test and questioned the sincerity of Washington's offers of talks, after a U.S. envoy repeated an offer to meet without preconditions. Pyongyang has said in recent weeks that its weapons tests...
AFP

North Korea accuses US of 'double standards' over SLBM test

North Korea accused the United States of "double standards" over weapons testing, state media reported Thursday after an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the issue. The statement added Washington's criticism of the North for "developing and test-firing the same weapon system as the one the US possesses or is developing is a clear expression of double standards".
North Korea accuses US and UN of 'tampering with a dangerous time bomb'

North Korea said the United States and the UN Security Council are "tampering with a dangerous time bomb" following a meeting over the isolated nation's most recent ballistic missile test, state media reported. Pyongyang claims it successfully test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine on Tuesday, following months of...
AFP

US, Europeans condemn NKorea submarine missile launch at UN

The United States, Britain and France confirmed Wednesday to the UN that North Korea has made progress in its weapons programs following the groundbreaking launch of a ballistic missile from a submarine. She said the submarine missile launch "underlines the continued enhancement of the nuclear and ballistic program of the DPRK (Democratic Republic of North Korea), which stated its ambition to ultimately acquire sea-based nuclear capabilities." 
KREX

N Korea confirms missile test designed for submarine launch

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it had test-fired a newly developed ballistic missile from a submarine, in its first such underwater test-launch in two years and one it says will bolster its military’s undersea capabilities. The test Tuesday was the fifth round of missile launches since September and came as […]
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Chinese-North Korean defectors face hardship in South Korea

GWANGYANG, South Korea — (AP) — Abandoned, he feels, by three countries, Cho Guk-gyeong shows a visitor his South Korean alien registration card, which describes him as “stateless.” It’s an apt description for what his life is like in South Korea, 15 years after he fled North Korea. Most North...
The Independent

South Korea says North Korea fired projectile to sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile to its eastern waters as it continued a recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over a stalled nuclear diplomacy.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday did not immediately say what the North fired or how far the weapon flew. Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization steps.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to strengthen his nuclear...
kfgo.com

Factbox-North Korea’s submarine-launched missiles

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea test fired https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-fires-unidentified-projectile-off-east-coast-skorea-military-2021-10-19 what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Tuesday, South Korea said. It would be the latest step in nuclear-armed North Korea’s efforts to field SLBMs, which are seen as a potent nuclear deterrent because they can be difficult to...
jacksonprogress-argus.com

North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile from the country's east coast, authorities say

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile from its eastern coast on Tuesday morning, according to South Korean and Japanese officials. The launch took place in the port city of Sinpo, Hamgyong province, at about 10 a.m. local time Tuesday (9 p.m. ET Monday), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. In a text to reporters, the JCS said it appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
realcleardefense.com

North Korea’s Laughable Military Sideshow

On Tuesday, footage hit the web of North Korean troops performing a variety of unusual “feats of strength” and similar displays of physical prowess before a packed crowd and the nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Videos of the sort aren’t out of the ordinary for North Korea, or even for more developed nations like China, Russia, and arguably even the United States.
hngn.com

5 Japanese Demand North Korea's Kim Jong Un To Pay $900,000 Each For False "Paradise on Earth" Promise, Human Rights Abuses

Five people ask that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un compensate them $900,000 apiece for their hardship while living in the country's relocation program. North Korea guaranteed free health care, education, jobs, and welfare to individuals who engaged in the relocation program to entice Koreans back from Japan after the Korean War. Residents of Japan, many of whom were originally from South Korea, were recruited for the program.
Reuters

Flanked by missiles, North Korea's Kim says U.S. and South Korea threaten peace

Pyongyang was only increasing its military in self-defence and not to start a war, Kim told a defence exhibition on Monday, North Korea's official KCNA news agency reported. Kim made his remarks standing next to a variety of weapons, including the country's intercontinental ballistic missiles, the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun showed. Among them was the Hwasong-16, North Korea's largest ICBM, unveiled at a military parade in October 2020 but not yet test-fired.
BBC

North Korea's Kim Jong-un faces 'paradise on Earth' lawsuit

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un should pay damages for a 1959-84 scheme that saw more than 90,000 people move there from Japan, a Tokyo court is hearing. The repatriation campaign was later condemned by some as "state kidnapping". Five people who took part and later escaped the North have demanded...
AFP

Defectors sue N. Korea's Kim Jong Un in Tokyo over repatriations

North Korean defectors in Tokyo symbolically summoned Kim Jong Un to court on Thursday over a repatriation programme they describe as "state kidnapping". The unusual case is a bid to hold Pyongyang responsible for a scheme that saw more than 90,000 people move to North Korea from Japan between 1959 and 1984. The programme mainly targeted ethnic Koreans but also their Japanese spouses, lured by fantastical propaganda promising a "paradise on Earth". Five participants in the repatriation scheme who later escaped from North Korea are demanding 100 million yen ($880,000) each in damages as they make their case in the Tokyo District Court.
rand.org

North Korea's 'Business as Usual' Missile Provocations

North Korea in recent weeks has revved up its cycle of missile provocations—its go-to method of securing leverage against the United States and South Korea in the on-again off-again nuclear negotiations. On September 11, it launched a long-range cruise missile described as a “strategic weapon of great significance”—implying a nuclear component. Less than a week later, Pyongyang test-fired a short-range ballistic missile from a railcar platform. On September 28, North Korea launched a hypersonic missile, yet another “strategic weapon.” The regime also introduced a “missile fuel ampoule,” a capability that allows missiles to be pre-fueled in the factory then stored in a ready-to-launch state for years. Finally, on September 30, the regime test-fired an anti-aircraft missile and boasted of new technologies, including a twin-rudder control and a double-impulse flight engine.
