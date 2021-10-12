Southern sponsors Landau Murphy anniversary concert this weekend
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is helping Southern WV Community & Technical College celebrate its 50th Anniversary with a free public concert on its Logan campus this Saturday. Southern is proud to present Landau as he celebrates the 10th Anniversary of his “America’s Got Talent” win. The concert will be held in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center starting at 7 p.m. Southern is asking for at least two cans of food from each person attending for the college’s food pantry, which serves its students.www.register-herald.com
