Dollar Drifts Higher Ahead of 10Y Auction; Lira Slumps, U.K. Data Leaves GBP Cold

Currencies & Metals rally in the overnight markets. Could we have more stock trading scandals for the Fed/Cabal/Cartel?. Good Day… And a Tom Terrific Tuesday to you! Well, the temperature did warm up yesterday, but with work being done in our backyard/pool, I remained inside with my Bose noise-canceling earbuds in, so I didn’t have to hear the sandblasting going on! I still had on a Blues sweatshirt all day, as the chill was still felt in my bones! The ACLS game was on last night but was still being played at bedtime for me, so I didn’t get to see the end… Our Blues also had a late-game in Phoenix last night, that I also didn’t get to see! UGH! Wednesday night they play in Vegas and that too is a late starting game, as well as their Saturday night game in Los Angeles…. I told you last week that their opening week schedule was brutal… Yes, greets me this morning with their song: Owner of a Lonely Heart…. “It’s much better than an owner of a broken heart”…

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO