It took 1,806 days, but the Roaring Fork Rams returned to the varsity football win column on Oct. 1, downing Olathe 30-20 on the road. No member of the current Rams roster was around when Roaring Fork last won a varsity game, way back on Oct. 21, 2016. This year’s senior leadership was in seventh grade. By the time they reached high school, the team was competing in only eight-man junior varsity. During the spring 2021 pandemic season, the program was reborn but went winless. After an 0-4 start to the 2021 fall campaign, a dramatic affair gave the Rams something none of them had ever experienced.

OLATHE, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO