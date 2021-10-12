CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The first of many whistleblowers

By MIGUEL ARCEO
Much of the nation was blown away by the heavy accusations being made by former Facebook employee Frances Haugen. In her testimony to Congress, she outlined how Facebook harms younger users and promotes misinformation in order to continue their growth. Facebook is also the parent company of Instagram, which is a massive platform for teenagers.

Richard Blumenthal
Mark Zuckerburg
Jerry Moran
MarketWatch

Facebook Oversight Board to meet with whistleblower

Facebook Inc.'s Oversight Board on Monday said it will meet with Frances Haugen, a former employee who told a Senate panel last week that Facebook knew its product was harming kids. "In light of the serious claims made about Facebook by Haugen, we have extended an invitation for her to speak to the Board over the coming weeks, which she has accepted," the independent board said in a statement. Facebook shares are up about 20% this year. The broader S&P 500 index has gained 17% in 2021.
INTERNET
The Guardian

The whistleblower who plunged Facebook into crisis

On Monday, Facebook and its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp went dark after a router failure. There were thousands of negative headlines, millions of complaints, and more than 3 billion users were forced offline. On Tuesday, the company’s week got significantly worse. Frances Haugen, a former product manager with Facebook, testified...
INTERNET
citywatchla.com

Haugen Isn’t Really a ‘Facebook Whistleblower’

Haugen has brought to the surface a fuzziness in what many of us understand by the idea of whistleblowing. Even Russell Brand, a comedian turned soothsayer whose critical and compassionate thinking has been invaluable in clarifying our present moment, joined in the cheerleading of Haugen, calling her a “brave whistleblower”.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whistleblowers#Republicans#Democrats
MarketWatch

DC AG adds Zuckerberg as defendant in lawsuit against Facebook

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday said he has added embattled Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg as defendant in a 2018 lawsuit related to Cambridge Analytica and Facebook's failure to protect user data. Racine is the first regulator to attempt to hold the company's co-founder personally responsible. "Allowing third-party apps like Cambridge Analytica to access user data was Mark Zuckerberg's brainchild," Racine tweeted. "Adding him to our lawsuit is unquestionably warranted and should send a message that corporate leaders will be held accountable for their actions." A Facebook spokesperson called the allegations "as meritless today as they were more than three years ago, when the District filed its complaint. We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously and focus on the facts." Facebook shares are flat in early-afternoon trading Wednesday. For they year, they are up 25%. The broader S&P 500 index is up 21% in 2021.
LAW
KFOR

Facebook to hire 10,000 in EU to build ‘metaverse’ platform

Facebook said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform that promises to connect people virtually but could raise concerns about privacy and the social platform gaining more control over people's online lives.
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook to pay $14 mn in US worker discrimination suit

Facebook has agreed to pay up to $14 million to settle a US government lawsuit accusing the tech giant of favoring immigrant applicants for thousands of high-paying jobs, authorities announced Tuesday. Under the Department of Justice settlement, Facebook will pay $4.75 million to the United States, and up to $9.5 million to eligible people impacted by the company's alleged discrimination.
BUSINESS
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Michael Leppert: A whistleblower opens the curtain

I admittedly had not paid any attention to last month’s series of stories in the Wall Street Journal about Facebook. These investigative pieces were inspired by an inside source at the company. She was anonymous at the time. The anonymous came out of the dark and gave one of the more memorable “60 Minutes” interviews I have ever seen. Two days later, she testified before a congressional subcommittee — a group of partisans who displayed a moment of unanimity that is so rare it was hard to recognize.
SCIENCE
Newsweek

Trump's Truth Social Hacked Within Hours of Announcement

Former President Donald Trump's new social media platform was reportedly hacked within hours of its announcement. Trump announced he was launching a new media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, and its "Truth Social" app on Wednesday. The "Truth Social" app will begin a beta launch for "invited guests" in November, with a nationwide rollout planned for early 2022, according to a press release.
POTUS
The Independent

Senator asks Facebook CEO to testify on Instagram and kids

The senator leading a probe of Facebook’s Instagram and its impact on young people is asking Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the panel that has heard far-reaching criticisms from a former employee of the company.Sen. Richard Blumenthal D-Conn., who heads the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, called in a sharply worded letter Wednesday for the Facebook founder to testify on Instagram’s effects on children.“Parents across America are deeply disturbed by ongoing reports that Facebook knows that Instagram can cause destructive and lasting harms to many teens and children, especially to their mental health and wellbeing,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Facebook's oversight board seeks details on VIPs' treatment

Facebook’s semi-independent oversight board says the company has failed to fully disclose information on its internal system that exempts high-profile users from some or all of its content rules.Facebook “has not been fully forthcoming” with the overseers about its “XCheck,” or cross-check, system the board said in a report Thursday. It also said it will review the system and recommend how the social network giant could change it. The board started looking into the XCheck system last month after The Wall Street Journal reported that many VIP users abuse it, posting material that would cause ordinary users to be...
INTERNET
TheConversationAU

Sign our petition and hold Facebook to account

We need to talk about Facebook. Today Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower who claims the social media giant is knowingly harming the mental health of teenagers, took part in an online event to brief a group of Australian MPs led by Queensland MP Julian Simmonds. The discussion comes after documents leaked by Haugen appeared in the Wall Street Journal, and she testified before US Congress and appeared on 60 Minutes. Haugen says insiders know Facebook’s algorithms spread dangerous misinformation but the company is unwilling to act for fear of fewer clicks and lower profits. What do such claims mean for...
INTERNET

