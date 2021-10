Looking to rebound after suffering its first league loss to Toledo last week, Onalaska couldn’t muster enough offense to keep pace with Kalama in a 2-0 defeat Monday. The Loggers fell behind early, after Chinooks’ forward Kailey Shipley sprinted past their defense for a goal in the third minute, and couldn’t ever recover. The Loggers had trouble keeping possession, and after a penalty kick from Josie Brandenburg doubled Kalama’s lead, Ony just couldn’t break through in the loss.

9 DAYS AGO