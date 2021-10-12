A little 'attitude adjustment,' please

Whether we realize it or not, most of us practice ‘attitude adjustment’ on a daily basis. How do you handle things? How do you stand all the stunningly improbable, unbelievable situations you encounter almost on a daily basis? I mean, has the world gone completely crazy? When I share situations with friends, I feel like we are in some insane game of “Can you top this?” At the same time, what makes you smile? What gives you the occasional feel-good feeling of pride at a job well done when everything seems to take twice as long to accomplish ? When do you exhale, not having even realized till that tightness in your chest eases off, that you have been holding your breath? Early on, like me, did you have to talk yourself down from the cliff a few times every day?