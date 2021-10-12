CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

Cross country: Lake Mills boys first, girls third at Randolph invite

Daily Jefferson County Union
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX LAKE — The Lake Mills boys took first place while the girls finished third at the Randolph cross country invitational at the Fox Lake Golf Course on Thursday. Freshman Braxton Walter placed fifth in 19 minutes, 33 seconds to lead Lake Mills, which posted a winning total of 46 points to edge out Omro by six. Junior Landon Dierkes (fifth, 19:48), sophomore James Hafenstein (tenth, 20:31) and freshmen Clovie Cormier-Tardif (13th, 20:46.48) and Max Kressner (14th, 20:46.71) also scored for the L-Cats.

