Grant Helps CHP Focus On Aggressive Driving Behaviors

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcessive speed and aggressive driving are a major concern on California freeways. A federally funded grant will continue to help support the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) lifesaving grant campaign targeting dangerous driving behaviors. The goal of the Regulate Aggressive Driving and Reduce Speed (RADARS) VI grant is to decrease traffic...

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

