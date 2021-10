To quote the wise philosopher, Whoopi Goldberg, "Molly, you in danger, girl." If you've been frequenting social media in the past couple weeks (first off, log off), then you might have noticed that there are red flags—of the emoji kind—all over Twitter. TikTok. Sometimes Instagram. Sort of on Facebook. (Let's be honest, when a meme reaches Facebook, it's nearing its drop dead date, anyway.) The reason being is that the red flag is the meme du jour. Meme? Means of speaking? Who knows anymore.

