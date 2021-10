Mandy Paschall is seeking election to the Salida Board of Education for District 3. “Public schools should be the means to provide quality education and I’m running because I believe in the Salida district’s mission which state that every child deserves access to a quality education in a safe and secure environment,” Paschall said. “Our goal is to prepare our students “to achieve their greatest potential” and I want them to be successful in whatever they choose post graduation. To accomplish this we must ensure competency in math, reading, writing and science. Good schools can challenge some kids while great schools can challenge all kids.”

SALIDA, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO