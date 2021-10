CEO of CUJO AI, the only AI cybersecurity solution currently deployed on 1B connected devices. Acclaimed by World Economic Forum, Gartner. The Internet of Things (IoT) has become ubiquitous, and the number of connected devices is expected to grow to 29.3 billion by 2023. Millions of new devices go online each year at the start of the school year and after the holidays, and you can even watch the popularity of IoT devices fluctuate with the seasons. These devices are becoming more integral to daily life as they bring power to our homes, streamline our work processes and make communications more convenient.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO